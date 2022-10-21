Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based SpotHero is teaming up with Lyft to expand its user base. Crain’s reports SpotHero is now available inside the Lyft app in Chicago and San Francisco with more markets to be added in the future. SpotHero cuts deals with parking garages to offer discounts on parking and then takes a cut of the transaction. It has about three million users but will now have access to 20 million more on Lyft.

Also, Chicago’s Tavern on Rush is closing sooner than previously announced. Listen for more below: