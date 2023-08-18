Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Some of the biggest hotels in Chicago have struck a deal with their unions to avert a potential strike. Members of Unite Here Local 1 have ratified a new three-year contract just two weeks before their previous labor agreement was set to expire. The union represents workers at nearly two dozen hotels operated by big chains like Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Among other things, the new contract ups the minimum wage for non-tipped workers, protects health coverage and strengthens pensions.

Also, the jobs market in Illinois has topped its pre-pandemic level with a new record number of non-farm positions in July. Listen for more below: