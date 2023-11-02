Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The parent company of Great America in Gurnee is merging with the company that runs Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio. Six Flags has agreed to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment in an all-stock deal valued at about $8 billion. The newly-combined company will be one of the biggest theme park operators in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It’ll own 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks across 17 states. The merger makes the company a stronger rival to titans SeaWorld and Walt Disney.

Also, five restaurant newcomers have been added to the Chicago Bib Gourmand list. Listen for more below: