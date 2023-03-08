Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Seven new restaurants have been added to the Michelin Chicago guide and it could mean those eateries are in line for coveted Michelin stars. Avli, Indienne, Roux, Sueños, The Izakaya at Momotaro, Union and Pompette are the newest additions. Crain’s reports the restaurants could end up receiving a star from Michelin as soon as this spring. The stars are usually announced in the spring. The restaurants include a mix of Greek, Indian, Mexican, Japanese, and American. 23 Chicago restaurants earned a Michelin star last year.

Also, CF Industries is moving its headquarters from Deerfield to Northbrook and cutting the size of its offices by more than half. Listen for more below: