Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Select Chicago residents will be able to invest in the Bally’s casino. Ownership interests will be offered as part of the community agreement between the casino and the City of Chicago. According to Crain’s, eligibility criteria haven’t been disclosed yet but will likely include a mix of business owners, sports figures, celebrities and everyday Chicagoans. They’ll share in a 25% stake in the casino that’s being developed on the Chicago riverfront, where the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing plant is located. The Securities and Exchange Commission has to review the offering before it’s offered to investors.

Also, McDonald’s is being sued by media entrepreneur Byron Allen. Listen for more below: