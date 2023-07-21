The Sears Holdings headquarters campus photographed on March 22, 2017 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Sears campus in Hoffman Estates could soon become a sprawling data center. A Texas developer that specializes in data centers has signed a contract to buy the property. Crain’s says the purchase price hasn’t been disclosed. The property near the Northwest Tollway includes 274 acres at 3333 Beverly Road. The developer, Compass Datacenters, has been building data centers in multiple cities including Dallas, Nashville and Minneapolis.

Also, a Chicago tortilla maker has agreed to a settlement over unfair labor allegations. Listen for more below: