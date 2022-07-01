Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.

Illinois lawmakers are working to land a $1 billion federal medical research project in Chicago. Listen for more below: