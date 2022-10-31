Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.

Also, Stellantis, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands, will offer buyouts to some employees in the U.S. Listen for more below: