Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rush University System for Health is planning a new outpatient center that would cover part of Chicago and suburbs. It would be built at the site of the old Sears store at North and Harlem in the city’s Galewood neighborhood. The $70 million, 60,000-square-foot outpatient center will offer cancer, cardiology and neurology services. The facility would include 90 examination, consultation, and procedure rooms plus lab and radiology services. The facility would include 200 parking spaces. The center is slated to open in early 2025.

Also, some Chicago-area banks want all bank deposits nationwide to be fully insured for the next two years. Listen for more below: