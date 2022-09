Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rush University System for Health is expanding into Indiana. Crain’s reports Rush and Franciscan Alliance have entered a partnership to expand the availability of cancer and neuroscience care to patients in northwest Indiana.

Also, Caterpillar has reached a civil settlement with the Internal Revenue Service in a dispute over more than $2 billion the company owed in taxes and penalties.