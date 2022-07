An R1T at the main entrance to the Rivian plant in Normal, IL. (Image: Rivian/AP Photos)

Rivian is cutting about 6% of its workforce but the cutbacks will not affect the company’s factory in downstate Normal. The electric vehicle maker announced the job cuts yesterday.

Also, Amazon workers at one of the company’s warehouses in Joliet have filed charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging a hostile work environment. Listen for more below: