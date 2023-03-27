Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is reportedly bringing members of its engineer team to downstate Normal in an effort to speed up production. The Wall Street Journal reports the engineers will be responsible for the design of the factory and how it functions. That could include everything from how the machines work to help build vehicles to the layout of the assembly line. Rivian missed its 2022 production target and has laid off workers in recent months. It’s unclear how many engineers might relocate to the Normal assembly facility.

Also, online recruiting platform Glassdoor is cutting jobs at its Chicago office. Listen for more below: