Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rivian Automotive, with a manufacturing plant in downstate Normal, is running behind its production goal of turning out 25,000 vehicles this year. The company made only 7,000 vehicles because of supply-chain issues and growing pains.

Also, Deerfield-based Walgreens is offering lucrative signing bonuses to fill open pharmacist positions. Listen for more below: