Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, which has a manufacturing plant in downstate Normal, says it expects a loss of nearly $4.5 billion in 2023. The company has issued its latest earnings report and shares have fallen throughout the day. Rivian says it plans to build 50,000 vehicles this year, which would be double last year’s production but still below Wall Street estimates. The company says supply chain issues are still limiting production. During the quarter, Rivian encountered multiple days of lost production because of supplier shortages.

Also, some McDonald’s franchisees have concerns about the company’s collaboration with rapper Cardi B. Listen for more below: