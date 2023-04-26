Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Positive signs for the Chicago economy from River North. Crain’s reports landlords there filled more empty storefronts in 2022. The retail vacancy rate fell to 17% from 19% the year before. 39% of the River North’s retail space is occupied by bars and restaurants and the vacancy drop suggests that people have returned to pre-pandemic dining patterns. The report says neighborhoods south of River North, including the Loop, are still struggling to recover. The Loop retail vacancy rate rose to 28.3% last year as many workers still haven’t returned to their offices or work hybrid schedules.

Also, Lincolnshire-based CDW is laying off employees and warning investors it’ll miss its first-quarter revenue forecast. Listen for more below: