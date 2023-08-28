Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rite Aid stock is sliding again amid reports the company is about to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Rite Aid has been facing mounting costs related to opioid trials. The company could eventually close hundreds of stores. It’s unclear how Rite Aid’s bankruptcy might impact Walgreens, but it could send some customers to the Deerfield-based pharmacy chain. Shares in Walgreens are flat so far in Monday trading.

Also, a federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit involving two former McDonald’s employees who claim the company’s hiring practices violated antitrust laws. Listen for more below: