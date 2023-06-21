Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Return-to-office numbers are up again in Chicago. Data supplied to Crain’s shows 54.7% of workers are back in the office, a post pandemic high. The rate exceeds the national average by 5%. The figures are compiled by real estate technology firm Kastle Systems from security card swipes. It’s an unofficial snapshot of the return to office rate because it’s only from buildings that use Kastle technology. Houston leads big cities with 60.6%. Los Angeles is at 49.6% and New York City is at 48.1%.

Also, a state lawmaker wants to add a 2% tax on ticket sales for events held in Chicago Parks. Listen for more below: