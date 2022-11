Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rent increases are moderating in Chicago’s downtown. Crain’s says new data shows rent at top tier apartment buildings fell about a dime per square foot in the third quarter but was still 8.5% higher than last year. Integra Realty Resources compiles the stats.

Also, Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the first in Illinois to perform a heart transplant after it stopped beating. Listen for more below: