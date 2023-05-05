Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There’s more union activity at a big retailer with a Chicago presence. REI workers have voted to unionize. Crain’s reports employees voted 41-8 in favor of the union. The group includes 60 workers in clothing sales, inventory and repair. They’ll be represented by the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union. They want better pay, benefits, and job security. The REI store in Chicago is the fourth location to unionize following stores in New York City, Berkeley and Cleveland. The company is based in Seattle.

Also, a union representing grocery store workers has come out against the merger between Albertson’s and Kroger. Listen for more below: