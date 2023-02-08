Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The redevelopment of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates is moving forward. Village trustees have approved the next phase of the project that calls for construction of new residential units on the property. The plan includes construction of 164 townhouses and 300 apartments, according to Crain’s. The developer’s goal is to transform the 150-acre abandoned office park into a pedestrian-friendly working, dining and living space. A similar project by the same developer in New Jersey is almost complete and nearly sold out.

Also, a West Loop office landlord is the latest to be hit with foreclosure. Listen for more below: