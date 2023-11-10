Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s 106-year-old Radio Flyer, the maker of the original Little Red Wagon, opens its first storefront today at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. It’ll feature several of the company’s popular items, including stroller wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts and bikes. Customers will be able to test products on a track inside the 15,000-square foot store. Launched in 1917, the family business is still headquartered on the city’s west side. It’s now run by the original owner’s grandson.

Also, Chicago’s Mag Mile is losing another longtime restaurant. Listen for more below: