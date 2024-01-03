Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Prudential Plaza in Chicago is about to undergo a major renovation aimed at helping land new tenants in a tight office market. Crain’s reports the owners of the two-tower Prudential complex are planning a $50 million project, spread over the next four years, that’ll add a rooftop deck at One Prudential Plaza connected to the adjacent Two Prudential Plaza. The deck will include a pickleball court, putting green, and a new bar overlooking Millennium Park. The plans include a fitness center renovation and lobby updates for both buildings.

Also, Chicago-based Kellanova has a viral new mascot. Listen for more below: