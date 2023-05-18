Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A state legislative proposal to subsidize a move by the Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights has been put on the back burner. The bill’s sponsor says he may bring the proposal back for the General Assembly’s fall session. It would freeze property taxes on the Arlington Heights property and create a sales tax sharing framework for surrounding communities. It would also impose a $3 surcharge on tickets to compensate Chicago for the loss of the team. Right now, the bill doesn’t have enough support to pass.

Also, University of Chicago will share a $150 million grant from IBM and Google for quantum computing research.