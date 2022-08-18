An Italian beef and cheese fries from Portillo’s. Photo by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.

Also, Chicago’s Union Station will receive $3 million in federal funds for a renovation project estimated at nearly $850 million. Listen for more below: