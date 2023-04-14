Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Workers at a Portillo’s food preparation facility in Addison are forming a union. 50 food service workers at the suburban plant voted Thursday to unionize in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board. The Addison facility is believed to be the first unionized Portillo’s location. Both parties have one week to file objections to the election. After that, Portillo’s must begin bargaining with the union.

Also, the amount of venture capital funding is down again to its lowest level in more than two years. Listen for more below: