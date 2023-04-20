Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Portillo’s is alleging illegal actions by union workers in the April 13th election at its food production center in Addison. The company wants the National Labor Relations Board to hold a new election and investigate. Portillo’s says it has first-hand testimony and affidavits from witnesses alleging union representatives made promises in exchange for “yes” votes, including pathways to citizenship with green cards to workers.

Also, there’s an effort to block Baxter from selling its 101-acre property in north suburban Deerfield to Bridge Industrial. Listen for more below: