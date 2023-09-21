Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

More expansion could be coming for Portillo’s. The company has updated its growth projection to 920 locations, up from the 600 it had previously targeted. According to Crain’s, 800 of the 920 locations will be full-scale restaurants and 120 will be smaller, pickup or walkup format. The Oak Brook-based chain went public two years ago. Its traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PTLO.

Also, two new reports show home prices climbing in Chicago at a rate that’s twice as fast as the rest of the nation. Listen for more below: