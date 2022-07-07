Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Rosemont-based Physicians Immediate Care has been acquired by Chicago-area competitor WellNow Urgent Care. Crain’s says the acquisition will make them among the largest independent urgent care providers in the region.

Also, billionaire Ken Griffin spent $54 million fighting Illinois’ graduated income tax plans a few years ago and now a new report shows how much he profited from the decision to intervene in that effort. Listen for more below: