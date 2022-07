The Chicago Sun Times building is photographed Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The pay wall is coming down at the Chicago Sun-Times. Crain’s reports it’ll be replaced by a membership program that’s commonly used in the nonprofit journalism. The newspaper’s decision comes just six months after the Sun-Times was acquired by Chicago Public Media, the parent company of WBEZ Radio.

Illinois’ two U.S. Senators have asked Walgreens to revisit its pharmacy belief policy. Listen for more below: