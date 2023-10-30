Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new platform called Pawcare has launched in Chicago to connect pet owners with local pet care providers. Chicago Inno says the the service already has about 2,000 users and 35 local providers. The network is growing 50% month-over-month in usage. The goal is to expand into the broader Chicago area region during the next 18 months with 200 providers eventually. Pawcare has started with grooming providers but its website says it’ll add pet daycare soon.

Also, Stellantis is preparing to reopen its assembly plant in Belvidere. Listen for more below: