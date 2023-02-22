Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Weber is a private company again. BDT Capital Partners closed its deal with the grill maker and now has a daunting task of turning around the Palatine-based company. Weber’s net sales dropped 42% in the quarter that ended Dec. 31. It reported a net loss of $195 million for all of fiscal 2022. According to Crain’s, BDT is on a rescue mission and has agreed to lend Weber more than $350 million to get the company through the rest of this year. The company’s been cutting jobs, but BDT hasn’t commented on its plans to turn Weber around.

Also, Amazon has completed its purchase of One Medical and it could impact some operations in Illinois. Listen below for more: