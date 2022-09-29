Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.

Candy maker Ferrara is accused of endangering its workers at a plant in suburban Bellwood, exposing employees to amputation hazards. Listen for more below: