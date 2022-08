A photo of the Original Rainbow Cone, taken outside the Lombard location by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone are expanding outside of the Chicago area with franchises. The companies will target areas of the country with lots of Chicago transplants, like Florida, Arizona, and Texas.

Also, Illinois is selling a lot of weed. Marijuana sales jumped 7% in July to $135.7 million. Listen for more below: