A rendering of the outside of 830 Brickell, the new Class-A+ office tower Sidley will move into in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire/AP)

One of Chicago’s largest law firms is opening an office in Miami. It’ll be the first in the Southeast for Sidley Austin. The firm will have a total of 21 offices. According to Crain’s, several other big Chicago law firms have also recently announced offices in Miami, including Kirkland & Ellis and Winston and Strawn.

Also, United Airlines will curtail operations and growth plans in 2023 to get a handle of flight disruptions that have impacted the industry recently. Listen for more below: