Photo of State Street from Wacker, taken by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Old Navy is closing its store on State Street. Crain’s reports the retailer has decided not to renew its lease at State and Randolph. Brokers have already started marketing the 32,000-square-foot space to other retailers.

Also, OSF HealthCare, an Illinois-based Catholic hospital system, will only cover fertility treatment for its workers in opposite-sex marriages. Listen for more below: