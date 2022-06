Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The project to replace Terminal 2 at O’Hare Airport and add two new satellite terminals is going to take longer to complete than first thought. It’s been delayed until at least 2030, according to an FAA document reviewed by Crain’s.

Also, Jewel-Osco is urging employees to mark up, and Northwestern Medicine is planning to build a new advanced outpatient care center on the South Side. Listen for more below: