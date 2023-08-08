Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

O’Hare Airport used to be the busiest airport in the world. Now it’s down to 4th busiest in the U.S., according to the latest ranking by Airports Council International. Last year, O’Hare’s total passenger count trailed Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver as it struggled to rebuild its pre-pandemic passenger loads. In 2019, O’Hare came in third behind Atlanta and Los Angeles. The ranking shows more people flying international versus domestic.

Also, New York-based Citigroup is cutting office space and moving its suburban office from Elk Grove Village to Schaumburg. Listen for more below: