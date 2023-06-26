Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new ranking says O’Hare is one of the best airports for avoiding flight disruptions this summer. Air passenger rights and reimbursement company AirHelp Inc. compiled the latest stats. Midway didn’t make the top ten of either the worst or best. Las Vegas is tops for the most flight disruptions. Minneapolis and Detroit joined O’Hare on the best list. The stats show the most disruptions happen at airports near major tourist locations, with Denver, Honolulu and Orlando among them. More than 24 million Americans will travel through an airport during this July 4th holiday period.

Also, Chicago’s business and philanthropic community is reacting with shock and sadness to the death of civic leader Jim Crown. Listen for more below: