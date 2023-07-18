Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The office vacancy rate in the suburbs has ticked up again and is now at a record high. Real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle says the suburban office vacancy rose to 28.9% in the second quarter, up from 28.5% in the first quarter. A year ago it was 27.1% and at the beginning of 2020 it was 22.1%. The data is further evidence that companies are still shrinking office footprints as remote work continues. JLL says the suburbs have lost more than 3 million square feet of office space since 2020, nearly the same amount that was lost during the Great Recession that started in 2008.

Also, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois has 300 jobs to fill at its customer service center in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.