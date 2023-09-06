Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute

TreeHouse Foods is selling its snack bars business for $63 million. The Oak Brook-based company is selling to John B. Sanfilippo & Son in Elgin. The company makes, packages and distributes nuts, cheese and snack bars, including brands like Orchard Valley Harvest and Southern Style Nuts. Crain’s reports the deal is expected to close in about a month. TreeHouse is the largest manufacturer of private-label food products in North America. It used to be part of Dean Foods.

Also, a major technical problem led to a ground stop for United Airlines on Tuesday. Listen for more below: