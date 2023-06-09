Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Oak Brook-based Treehouse Foods is buying a Texas coffee facility and coffee shipping business. Crain’s reports it’s a $100 million deal that’ll allow Treehouse to capture more profit in the supply chain. The company is buying Farmer Brothers, the coffee roaster and wholesaler that provides Treehouse with bulk ground coffee used in single-serve pods and ready-to-drink beverages. Treehouse will retain about 180 Farmer Brothers employees. Treehouse is the largest manufacturer of private label food products in North America.

Also, Chicago’s losing one of its Michelin-starred restaurants. Listen for more below: