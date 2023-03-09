Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Northwestern University Professor Janice Eberly has emerged as a frontrunner to become the new vice chair of the Federal Reserve. That’s according to a report by Bloomberg News. Eberly previously served as chief economist for the Treasury Department under President Obama. If selected, she’d replace Lael Brainard. Eberly has been interviewed by the White House Chief of Staff and has met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Brainard. A final decision hasn’t been made and Eberly would still have to meet with President Biden.

Also, the number of workers returning to the office in Chicago appears to be stuck at 50%. Listen for more below: