Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A company that provides a robotic teammate to medical staff in hospitals has picked up investment from Northwestern Medicine Innovation. Diligent Robotics make Moxi, a robot that helps hospital care teams be more efficient by offloading supplies, equipment, medication and making lab deliveries. Moxi currently operates in nearly two dozen U.S. health systems, including Northwestern and Northshore. Crain’s reports the company has raised more than $70 million so far. Northwestern is part of a new $25 million fund raising round.

Also, a Chicago-based freight company is laying off workers. Listen for more below: