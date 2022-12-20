Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Snack maker Mondelez is spitting out several gum brands with a nearly $1.4 billion sale. The company’s Trident, Dentyne, and Chiclets brands are being sold to a European company along with a manufacturing facility in Rockford. Perfetti Van Melle Group has the Mentos brand.

Also, Northwestern Medicine has plans to expand its Lake Forest Hospital. Crain’s reports the $389 million project will add 96 inpatient beds for medical, surgical and intensive care.