Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health is renaming itself Endeavor Health. The move comes two years after their merger was finalized. The CEO says the new name reflects the aspirational nature of the newly formed entity. NorthShore University Health System based in Evanston and Edward-Elmhurst Health based in Warrenville completed their merger in January 2022. Crain’s reports Endeavor Health is now the third-largest health system in the Chicago area by revenue.

Also, the Manteno village board has cleared the way for construction of a new electric vehicle battery plant. Listen for more below: