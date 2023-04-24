Vic Vaughn has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Starting today, Chicago-based cable news channel NewsNation is launching 24-hour news programming Monday-through-Friday, with the addition of a new four-hour long midday block called ‘NewsNation Now.’ Also debuting today is ‘The Hill,’ a political news and analysis program starting at 4 PM from Washington. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar the parent company of WGN Radio.

Also, State Farm is raising its Illinois car insurance rates for a second time this year. Listen for more below: