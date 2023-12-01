Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Salesforce will hold a grand opening for its new downtown Chicago office building next week. The company’s 60-story building is located at 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza. It includes 1.2 million square feet. The San Francisco-based software company will occupy floors seven to 18 and 55 to 57. Salesforce moved into the building back in September and has 2,200 employees working there.

Also, a downtown Chicago landlord has found a new tenant for space left vacant by the now-bankrupt WeWork. Listen for more below: