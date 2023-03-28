Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There’s a new push to build a wind farm in Lake Michigan off Chicago. The bill has passed the Illinois House and now goes to the Senate. The wind farm, including 10 to 20 windmills, would be located several miles off South Shore. It would cost electric customers about $680 million in subsidies over the next two decades. One of the bill’s sponsors says those subsidies are marginal give the billions of dollars spent on electric bills every year in the state. Democratic Senator Robert Peters of Chicago tells Crain’s we have to deal with the climate crisis now or later. One climate advocacy group, the Environmental Law & Policy Center, is opposed to the bill and says it’ll end up being a boondoggle for a lucky developer.

Also, the City of Chicago has chosen three projects that’ll be part of the LaSalle Reimagined initiative. Listen for more below: