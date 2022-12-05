Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s hometown airline United is in late stage talks with Boeing and Airbus for new plane orders for an overhaul of its fleet. Bloomberg says the deal includes a mix of narrow and wide body jet models. United could purchase more than a hundred 787 Dreamliners and could change an earlier Airbus order to include the A321neo.

Also, The Obama Presidential Center has started the search for a restaurant partner who’ll operate its dining and catering operations.

