Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Indiana will be home to a new $3 billion electric vehicle battery plant. The plant will be located east of New Carlisle in St. Joseph County. That’s about 80 miles east of Chicago. The plant will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs. The new battery cell plant is a joint venture between General Motors and Samsung SDI. The plan is to have the new facility open sometime in 2026. Illinois has reportedly been wooing several EV companies but it’s unclear if this was one of them. Southwest suburban Morris could be a potential site for an Illinois development.

Also, Chicago-based GrubHub is laying off 400 employees or about 15% of its workforce. Listen for more below: